Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is -0.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.26 and a high of $74.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $49.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.4% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.27% lower than the price target low of $47.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.67, the stock is -7.81% and -6.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -10.69% off its SMA200. BNS registered -30.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.92%.

The stock witnessed a -11.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.78%, and is -3.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has around 91264 employees, a market worth around $56.98B and $29.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.86 and Fwd P/E is 5.96. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.53% and -34.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.19B with Short Float at 1.45%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Who are the competitors?

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -6.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.