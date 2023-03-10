Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) is -1.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $10.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCFC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 44.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is -3.18% and 5.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -58.26% off its SMA200. DCFC registered -76.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.94%.

The stock witnessed a 16.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.07%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $259.59M and $85.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.93% and -84.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.10%).

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.20% this year

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.38M, and float is at 80.91M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.