Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -1.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $22.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $17.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.25% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.48, the stock is -7.31% and -8.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -12.00% off its SMA200. TWO registered -25.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.71%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.31%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $759.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.71 and Fwd P/E is 6.59. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.72% and -31.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.39M, and float is at 85.75M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSH ROBERT, the company’s Vice President & CRO. SEC filings show that RUSH ROBERT sold 3,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $16.73 per share for a total of $61368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58229.0 shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that VINAR JASON (Vice President & COO) sold a total of 1,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $16.73 per share for $32607.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33046.0 shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, HANSON ALECIA (Vice President & CAO) disposed off 1,684 shares at an average price of $16.73 for $28173.0. The insider now directly holds 23,302 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -53.45% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -48.34% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -32.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.