Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is -24.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.60 and a high of $49.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNFI stock was last observed hovering at around $29.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.75% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.5% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.26, the stock is -28.60% and -27.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -29.61% off its SMA200. UNFI registered -26.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.32%.

The stock witnessed a -31.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.81%, and is -30.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has around 30300 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $29.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.52 and Fwd P/E is 5.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -40.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.60% this year

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.80M, and float is at 58.79M with Short Float at 3.32%.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howard John W, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Howard John W sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $42.62 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

United Natural Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that TESTA CHRISTOPHER P. (President) sold a total of 27,931 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $40.54 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the UNFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Benedict Danielle (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $40.06 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 70,255 shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is trading -48.75% down over the past 12 months and AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is -0.45% lower over the same period. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is 19.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.