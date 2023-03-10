Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is -8.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a high of $17.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOPE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.71, the stock is -9.51% and -9.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -14.48% off its SMA200. HOPE registered -26.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.77%.

The stock witnessed a -14.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.69%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $716.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.86% and -31.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hope Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.48M, and float is at 113.59M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEWIS WILLIAM J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEWIS WILLIAM J sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $14.23 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17601.0 shares.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) that is trading -12.28% down over the past 12 months and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) that is 13.10% higher over the same period. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is -7.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.