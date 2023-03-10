Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is 24.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.12 and a high of $125.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The H stock was last observed hovering at around $119.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.52%.

Currently trading at $112.30, the stock is -3.21% and 4.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -6.28% at the moment leaves the stock 21.51% off its SMA200. H registered 32.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.83%.

The stock witnessed a -0.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.43%, and is -6.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $11.63B and $5.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.32 and Fwd P/E is 32.55. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.15% and -10.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Analyst Forecasts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 291.50% this year

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.18M, and float is at 47.01M with Short Float at 7.11%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bottarini Joan, the company’s. SEC filings show that Bottarini Joan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $122.38 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15079.0 shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Sears Peter () sold a total of 7,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $116.22 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5315.0 shares of the H stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Sears Peter () disposed off 10,698 shares at an average price of $115.03 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 5,315 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 9.78% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 6.34% higher over the same period. Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) is -4.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.