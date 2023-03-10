Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) is 61.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.55 and a high of $136.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUNR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.93% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.74% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -15.64% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is -26.97% and 8.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.89 million and changing 57.80% at the moment leaves the stock 46.71% off its SMA200. LUNR registered a gain of 66.91% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 54.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.21%, and is -9.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.70% over the week and 73.35% over the month.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $243.17M and $69.39M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.34% and -88.10% from its 52-week high.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuitive Machines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.22M, and float is at 4.06M with Short Float at 0.36%.