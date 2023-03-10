Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) is 285.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $4.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $6.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 53.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is 0.26% and 9.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock 18.49% off its SMA200. JSPR registered -40.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.54%.

The stock witnessed a -1.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 219.04%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.15% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 381.62% and -59.74% from its 52-week high.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.23M, and float is at 87.38M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlyle Group Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $4.7 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.76 million shares.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that ROCHE HOLDING LTD (10% Owner) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $1.89 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.55 million shares of the JSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Lis William (Director) disposed off 24,743 shares at an average price of $2.08 for $51404.0. The insider now directly holds 40,486 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR).