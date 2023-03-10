Lilium N.V. (LILM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -25.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $5.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -19.57% and -27.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -56.19% off its SMA200. LILM registered -78.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.38%.

The stock witnessed a -34.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.89%, and is -10.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $338.75M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.56% and -84.54% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 396.90M, and float is at 150.96M with Short Float at 4.71%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.