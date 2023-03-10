Model N Inc. (MODN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) is -20.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.95 and a high of $43.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MODN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.63% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.93% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.43, the stock is -4.81% and -15.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -1.80% off its SMA200. MODN registered 33.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.64%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.18%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Model N Inc. (MODN) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $226.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.83. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.80% and -24.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Model N Inc. (MODN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Model N Inc. (MODN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Model N Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year

Model N Inc. (MODN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.53M, and float is at 36.11M with Short Float at 5.75%.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Model N Inc. (MODN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gulati Manisha Shetty, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gulati Manisha Shetty sold 445 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $15575.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10941.0 shares.

Model N Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Gulati Manisha Shetty (Director) sold a total of 12 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $35.00 per share for $420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11386.0 shares of the MODN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Blessing Jason (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 20,304 shares at an average price of $35.04 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 695,506 shares of Model N Inc. (MODN).

Model N Inc. (MODN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 18.46% up over the past 12 months and Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) that is -6.86% lower over the same period. HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) is 24.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.