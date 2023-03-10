New Big Money Means Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.47% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 59.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -0.34% and -6.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -16.84% off its SMA200. AQST registered -71.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.90%.

The stock witnessed a -9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.02%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.10% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $42.81M and $48.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.07% and -72.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (170.20%).

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.42M, and float is at 52.90M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boyd Peter E., the company’s SVP-Bus. Process & Info. Tech. SEC filings show that Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.81 per share for a total of $4050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59532.0 shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Barber Daniel (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 91,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.96 per share for $88073.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AQST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Schobel Alexander Mark (Chief Innovation/Tech Officer) acquired 45,871 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $44036.0. The insider now directly holds 882,871 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST).