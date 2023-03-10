New Big Money Means InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) is -51.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $13.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVIV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $937.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.88% off the consensus price target high of $937.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.88% higher than the price target low of $937.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -45.01% and -48.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -46.48% at the moment leaves the stock -68.93% off its SMA200. NVIV registered -84.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.04%.

The stock witnessed a -51.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.62%, and is -40.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.81% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -29.19% and -91.72% from its 52-week high.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.20% this year

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.86M, and float is at 2.86M with Short Float at 0.84%.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.