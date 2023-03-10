New Big Money Means Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is 18.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.56 and a high of $49.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JXN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.16% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.33% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.16, the stock is -9.86% and -1.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -5.47% at the moment leaves the stock 19.75% off its SMA200. JXN registered 10.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.59%.

The stock witnessed a -11.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.85%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has around 2975 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $14.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.65 and Fwd P/E is 2.18. Profit margin for the company is 39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.70% and -17.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.60%).

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Analyst Forecasts

Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.60% this year

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.67M, and float is at 80.80M with Short Float at 3.06%.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Activity

A total of 178 insider transactions have happened at Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 134 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cummings Don W, the company’s SVP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Cummings Don W sold 2,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $35.29 per share for a total of $93871.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25626.0 shares.

Jackson Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Noles Russell G (Director) bought a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $33.43 per share for $5014.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18608.0 shares of the JXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, PRUDENTIAL PLC (10% Owner) disposed off 4,500,000 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $121.5 million. The insider now directly holds 7,635,443 shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN).