New Big Money Means MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) is -8.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $10.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.17, the stock is 4.71% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 12.18% at the moment leaves the stock 31.45% off its SMA200. MGNX registered -25.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.86%.

The stock witnessed a 8.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.65%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 11.38% over the month.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has around 427 employees, a market worth around $386.18M and $93.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 189.67% and -39.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.60%).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.46M, and float is at 59.88M with Short Float at 7.51%.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH TARGET N V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $5.07 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.58 million shares.

MacroGenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $5.30 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.08 million shares of the MGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $5.61 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 8,929,963 shares of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 21.90% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -1.82% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -16.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.