New Big Money Means Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is -15.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.37 and a high of $99.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNFP stock was last observed hovering at around $67.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.12% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.53% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.32% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.20, the stock is -17.75% and -17.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -7.61% at the moment leaves the stock -20.71% off its SMA200. PNFP registered -32.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.09%.

The stock witnessed a -24.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.52%, and is -14.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has around 3242 employees, a market worth around $4.72B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is 39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.28% and -37.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.77M, and float is at 74.78M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCABE ROBERT A JR, the company’s CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 24,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $73.38 per share for a total of $1.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that MCCABE ROBERT A JR (CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 3 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $82.26 per share for $247.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the PNFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, MCCABE ROBERT A JR (CHAIRMAN) disposed off 5,680 shares at an average price of $80.95 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 306,252 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -7.46% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -16.21% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -3.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.