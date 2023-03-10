New Big Money Means SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is -25.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.89 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIGA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is -18.22% and -23.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -7.77% at the moment leaves the stock -50.71% off its SMA200. SIGA registered -12.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.09%.

The stock witnessed a -24.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.25%, and is -17.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $413.70M and $214.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.87. Profit margin for the company is 33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.22% and -79.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.70%).

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SIGA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.02M, and float is at 40.89M with Short Float at 6.79%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is trading -75.34% down over the past 12 months and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) that is 78.46% higher over the same period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is -53.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.