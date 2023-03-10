OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is -14.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.33 and a high of $43.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89%.

Currently trading at $14.35, the stock is -18.44% and -19.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -11.64% at the moment leaves the stock -26.57% off its SMA200. OPRX registered -63.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.76%.

The stock witnessed a -22.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.83%, and is -20.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $242.95M and $63.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.95. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.65% and -66.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.98M, and float is at 14.87M with Short Float at 10.68%.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Odence-Ford Marion, the company’s General Counsel and CCO. SEC filings show that Odence-Ford Marion bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $15.75 per share for a total of $15750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

OptimizeRx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that FEBBO WILLIAM J (CEO) bought a total of 10,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $15.29 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the OPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Lang James Paul (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $16.45 for $98723.0. The insider now directly holds 38,660 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX).