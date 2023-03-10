OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -11.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $1.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.66% off the consensus price target high of $2.42 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 26.8% higher than the price target low of $0.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -10.20% and -15.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -27.01% off its SMA200. OGI registered -47.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.88%.

The stock witnessed a -19.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.88%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 921 employees, a market worth around $298.53M and $158.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.17% and -62.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 313.47M, and float is at 255.27M with Short Float at 2.11%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -40.20% lower over the past 12 months.