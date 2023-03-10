Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is 10.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POAI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -22.76% and -21.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -17.39% at the moment leaves the stock -13.39% off its SMA200. POAI registered -63.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.33%.

The stock witnessed a -38.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.40%, and is -20.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.09% over the week and 12.41% over the month.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $26.30M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 61.29% and -69.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.00%).

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Analyst Forecasts

Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.80% this year

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.38M, and float is at 75.50M with Short Float at 0.32%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANDLEY DANIEL E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANDLEY DANIEL E bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $2460.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Predictive Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that MYERS ROBERT L (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 8,795 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $0.57 per share for $5001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71265.0 shares of the POAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Vennare Raymond F (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $2583.0. The insider now directly holds 83,730 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI).