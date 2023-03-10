Seagen Inc. (SGEN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) is 35.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.43 and a high of $183.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $176.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.72% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.24% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -23.15% lower than the price target low of $141.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.64, the stock is 7.81% and 20.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 18.17% off its SMA200. SGEN registered 26.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.91%.

The stock witnessed a 26.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.26%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has around 3256 employees, a market worth around $31.97B and $1.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.70% and -5.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.10%).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seagen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.11M, and float is at 183.63M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIMES VAUGHN B, the company’s Chief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that HIMES VAUGHN B sold 16,215 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $177.21 per share for a total of $2.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67257.0 shares.

Seagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that SIMPSON TODD E (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $182.53 per share for $3.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, SIMPSON TODD E (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 39,946 shares at an average price of $160.00 for $6.39 million. The insider now directly holds 137,185 shares of Seagen Inc. (SGEN).

Seagen Inc. (SGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -41.41% down over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 0.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.