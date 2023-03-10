TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is -1.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.84 and a high of $65.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $61.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02%.

Currently trading at $60.95, the stock is -2.96% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 10.04% off its SMA200. TTE registered 23.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.13%.

The stock witnessed a -1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.38%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101309 employees, a market worth around $152.49B and $263.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.65 and Fwd P/E is 6.57. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.02% and -6.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 303.90% this year

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.52B, and float is at 2.40B with Short Float at 0.19%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 38.56% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 24.32% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 2.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.