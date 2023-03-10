Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) is 4.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $51.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88%.

Currently trading at $25.05, the stock is -8.66% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -6.98% at the moment leaves the stock -6.36% off its SMA200. VRNS registered -38.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.56%.

The stock witnessed a -12.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.26%, and is -8.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has around 2143 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $473.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.25. Profit margin for the company is -26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.47% and -51.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.21M, and float is at 105.66M with Short Float at 4.54%.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Segev Ofer, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $23.78 per share for a total of $35670.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72410.0 shares.

Varonis Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Melamed Guy (CFO and COO) bought a total of 24,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $20.50 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the VRNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, O’Boyle James (SVP of Worldwide Sales) acquired 60,000 shares at an average price of $16.72 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 428,989 shares of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS).

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -12.14% down over the past 12 months and MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) that is -48.63% lower over the same period. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is -23.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.