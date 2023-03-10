Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) is -28.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $26.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.69% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 28.23% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.66, the stock is -13.95% and -17.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -9.20% at the moment leaves the stock 48.55% off its SMA200. VRNA registered 285.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.25%.

The stock witnessed a -16.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.72%, and is -14.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 447.57% and -29.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.90%).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.02M, and float is at 61.67M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rickard Kathleen A., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Rickard Kathleen A. sold 28,752 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $72685.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.08 million shares.

Verona Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that ZACCARDELLI DAVID (President and CEO) sold a total of 432,928 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $2.56 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.34 million shares of the VRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Hahn Mark W (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 413,168 shares at an average price of $2.56 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 16,432,312 shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 39.83% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.82% lower over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 11.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.