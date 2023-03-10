Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is 4.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.86 and a high of $89.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAL stock was last observed hovering at around $71.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.2% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.04% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 10.91% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.36, the stock is -16.15% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing -12.86% at the moment leaves the stock -12.48% off its SMA200. WAL registered -21.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.70%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is -15.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has around 3365 employees, a market worth around $6.69B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.43 and Fwd P/E is 5.47. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.67% and -30.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.80M, and float is at 105.84M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bruckner Tim R, the company’s CBO for Regional Banking. SEC filings show that Bruckner Tim R sold 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.16 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20244.0 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $80.59 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4819.0 shares of the WAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, SNYDER DONALD D (Director) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $78.36 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 94,359 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -11.47% down over the past 12 months and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is -18.71% lower over the same period. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is -9.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.