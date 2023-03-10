Which institution holds the most shares in Clene Inc. (CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) is 35.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $5.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 66.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 4.90% and 4.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.44 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -35.90% off its SMA200. CLNN registered -51.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.77%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.57%, and is 15.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $97.20M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.17% and -73.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.30%).

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clene Inc. (CLNN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clene Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.60% this year

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.51M, and float is at 27.20M with Short Float at 11.05%.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Clene Inc. (CLNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATLIN DAVID J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MATLIN DAVID J bought 2,871,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.29 million shares.

Clene Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Gay Jonathon (Director) bought a total of 990,099 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $1.01 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.15 million shares of the CLNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Ugwumba Chidozie (Director) acquired 990,099 shares at an average price of $1.01 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 5,518,908 shares of Clene Inc. (CLNN).