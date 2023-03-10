Which institution holds the most shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) is 41.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $2.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 31.61% and 30.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.82 million and changing 35.80% at the moment leaves the stock -4.75% off its SMA200. NLTX registered -68.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.41%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.17%, and is 38.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.76% over the week and 9.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.00% and -71.87% from its 52-week high.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.70% this year

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.25M, and float is at 33.47M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Priti, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Patel Priti sold 14,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $8588.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31082.0 shares.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Smith Sean Michael (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $0.60 per share for $1980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15960.0 shares of the NLTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Smith Sean Michael (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,655 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $1641.0. The insider now directly holds 6,776 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX).