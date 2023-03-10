Which Institutions Own Shares In DLocal Limited (DLO)?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is -3.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $35.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.55% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.02, the stock is -3.83% and -5.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -29.86% off its SMA200. DLO registered -42.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.53%.

The stock witnessed a -11.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.72%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

DLocal Limited (DLO) has around 712 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $376.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.96 and Fwd P/E is 24.38. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.28% and -58.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

DLocal Limited (DLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLocal Limited (DLO) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DLocal Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.00% this year

DLocal Limited (DLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.92M, and float is at 146.84M with Short Float at 4.81%.