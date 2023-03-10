Which Institutions Own Shares In Guardant Health Inc. (GH)?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is -0.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.63 and a high of $77.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.07% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 18.36% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.94, the stock is -7.21% and -8.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -6.72% at the moment leaves the stock -37.48% off its SMA200. GH registered -52.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.68%.

The stock witnessed a -5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.59%, and is -14.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $449.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.38% and -65.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.52M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 6.34%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalia Kumud, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Kalia Kumud sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $31.92 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1261.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Kalia Kumud (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $51.87 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20135.0 shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Kalia Kumud (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $51.39 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 18,530 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).