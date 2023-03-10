Which Institutions Own Shares In Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is -6.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.94 and a high of $221.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HELE stock was last observed hovering at around $114.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.29% off its average median price target of $147.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.15% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 19.9% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.13, the stock is -6.82% and -6.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -8.99% at the moment leaves the stock -13.75% off its SMA200. HELE registered -47.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.53%.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.35%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has around 2146 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.10 and Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.55% and -53.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helen of Troy Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.99M, and float is at 23.73M with Short Float at 14.29%.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABROMOVITZ GARY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $209.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6047.0 shares.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -44.02% down over the past 12 months and Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) that is -50.04% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -6.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.