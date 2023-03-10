Which Institutions Own Shares In Planet Labs PBC (PL)?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is -3.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $7.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 29.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is -8.95% and -10.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -7.27% at the moment leaves the stock -19.17% off its SMA200. PL registered -10.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.89%.

The stock witnessed a -11.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.66%, and is -6.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $175.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.76% and -43.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.30%).

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 267.95M, and float is at 241.19M with Short Float at 3.44%.