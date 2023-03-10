Which Institutions Own Shares In Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 3.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.56 and a high of $35.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -34.08% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.52, the stock is 3.63% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 12.88% off its SMA200. SFM registered 6.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.70.

The stock witnessed a 2.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.18%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $6.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.67 and Fwd P/E is 12.79. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.58% and -5.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.73M, and float is at 103.62M with Short Float at 14.70%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hilgendorf Stacy W., the company’s VP, Controller. SEC filings show that Hilgendorf Stacy W. sold 4,037 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9913.0 shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Sinclair Jack (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 85,953 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $33.77 per share for $2.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Lombardi Brandon F. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $34.09 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 28,150 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 5.53% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is -15.19% lower over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is -44.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.59% from the last report on Jan 12, 2023 to stand at a total of 13.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.86.