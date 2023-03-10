Which Institutions Own Shares In Versus Systems Inc. (VS)?

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) is 37.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $23.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $2.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.46% off the consensus price target high of $2.73 offered by analysts, but current levels are 75.46% higher than the price target low of $2.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -15.31% and -9.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 11.19% at the moment leaves the stock -82.49% off its SMA200. VS registered -96.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.68%.

The stock witnessed a -49.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.30%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.85% over the week and 15.39% over the month.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $7.13M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.56% and -97.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.20%).

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.90% this year

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.68M, and float is at 10.52M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Versus Systems Inc. (VS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times.