Which Institutions Own Shares In Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY)?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) is -14.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $36.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRBY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.52, the stock is -14.17% and -22.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -5.19% at the moment leaves the stock -20.77% off its SMA200. WRBY registered -52.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.50.

The stock witnessed a -26.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.58%, and is -5.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) has around 1860 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $598.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.61. Profit margin for the company is -18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.08% and -68.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.00%).

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.72M, and float is at 69.30M with Short Float at 18.12%.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 87 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Briggs Teresa, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Briggs Teresa sold 18,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $12.05 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19246.0 shares.

Warby Parker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $17.01 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.04 million shares of the WRBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) disposed off 566,382 shares at an average price of $17.27 for $9.78 million. The insider now directly holds 11,045,421 shares of Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY).