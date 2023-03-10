Who are the Institutional Holders in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is 13.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.63 and a high of $50.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALSN stock was last observed hovering at around $48.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83%.

Currently trading at $47.29, the stock is -0.37% and 5.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 16.52% off its SMA200. ALSN registered 21.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.06%.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.09%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.55 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.93% and -6.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.95M, and float is at 91.72M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graziosi David S., the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Graziosi David S. sold 16,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $48.20 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Graziosi David S. (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 91,528 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $48.20 per share for $4.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ALSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Graziosi David S. (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 8,625 shares at an average price of $47.61 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 218,004 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 14.74% up over the past 12 months and Ford Motor Company (F) that is -18.40% lower over the same period.