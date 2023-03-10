Who are the Institutional Holders in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) is -21.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.58 and a high of $242.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALNY stock was last observed hovering at around $190.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.46% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.19% off the consensus price target high of $415.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -36.73% lower than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.95, the stock is -9.42% and -15.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -5.19% off its SMA200. ALNY registered 14.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.97%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.34%, and is -4.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has around 2002 employees, a market worth around $22.15B and $1.04B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.15% and -23.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.80%).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.10% this year

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.28M, and float is at 122.39M with Short Float at 4.17%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garg Pushkal, the company’s CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs. SEC filings show that Garg Pushkal sold 18,072 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $3.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4345.0 shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Tanguler Tolga (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 3,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $232.14 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ALNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Franchini Indrani Lall (EVP, CLO & Secretary) disposed off 1,675 shares at an average price of $226.01 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -41.41% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -16.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.