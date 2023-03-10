Who are the Institutional Holders in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)?

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) is 3.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.26 and a high of $41.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.28% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.28% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.43% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.36, the stock is -4.59% and -2.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -5.90% at the moment leaves the stock 4.68% off its SMA200. AUB registered -4.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.60%.

The stock witnessed a -7.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.13%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has around 1877 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $660.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.23 and Fwd P/E is 10.37. Profit margin for the company is 33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.16% and -11.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.80% this year

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.71M, and float is at 73.14M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellett Frank Russell, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ellett Frank Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $34.53 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37313.0 shares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Ellett Frank Russell (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $35.03 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32313.0 shares of the AUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Ellett Frank Russell (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $34.98 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 27,313 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB).