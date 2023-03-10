Who are the Institutional Holders in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is 12.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.81 and a high of $28.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXSL stock was last observed hovering at around $25.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $25.25, the stock is 0.14% and 4.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 5.76% off its SMA200. BXSL registered -9.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.12%.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.86%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.34 and Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is 47.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.77% and -12.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.33M, and float is at 159.59M with Short Float at 0.27%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Activity

A total of 182 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 182 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marshall Brad, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Marshall Brad bought 7,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $23.88 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Rubenstein Katherine (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 3,359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $23.83 per share for $80045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3359.0 shares of the BXSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Marshall Brad (CEO) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $23.89 for $2389.0. The insider now directly holds 203,284 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL).