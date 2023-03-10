Who are the Institutional Holders in Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)?

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is 21.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $6.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -6.71% and -0.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -33.97% off its SMA200. DNMR registered -45.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.65%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.96%, and is -8.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $210.23M and $55.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.22% and -67.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -516.60% this year

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.39M, and float is at 90.45M with Short Float at 16.42%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tuten Scott, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $2.21 per share for a total of $22105.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $2.14 per share for $21394.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the DNMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.63 for $16331.0. The insider now directly holds 424,136 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR).