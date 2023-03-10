Who are the Institutional Holders in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -23.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $48.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $192.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.72% off the consensus price target high of $250.77 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 84.22% higher than the price target low of $99.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.76, the stock is -24.15% and -29.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -6.80% at the moment leaves the stock -29.93% off its SMA200. GDS registered -59.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.51%.

The stock witnessed a -33.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.50%, and is -19.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 1878 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $1.32B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.45% and -67.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.70% this year

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.32M, and float is at 175.68M with Short Float at 6.27%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -60.74% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 39.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.