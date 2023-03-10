Who are the Institutional Holders in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)?

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) is -76.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is -66.43% and -70.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.08 million and changing -63.48% at the moment leaves the stock -79.70% off its SMA200. LYLT registered -96.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.24%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -67.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.16%, and is -68.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.20% over the week and 24.22% over the month.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $13.91M and $727.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.74. Profit margin for the company is -68.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.70% and -97.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.70% this year

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.61M, and float is at 19.80M with Short Float at 7.88%.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rayner Barbara L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rayner Barbara L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $11.62 per share for a total of $11615.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6795.0 shares.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Rayner Barbara L (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $11.38 per share for $28450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5795.0 shares of the LYLT stock.