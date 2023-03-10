Who are the Institutional Holders in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) is 15.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $65.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWTX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.44% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 33.36% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.99, the stock is -1.57% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -3.94% at the moment leaves the stock 10.69% off its SMA200. SWTX registered -47.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.61%.

The stock witnessed a -4.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.70%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 120.51% and -54.51% from its 52-week high.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.20% this year

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.27M, and float is at 54.22M with Short Float at 21.08%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pichl Daniel, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Pichl Daniel sold 858 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $26598.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35203.0 shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 153,897 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $31.96 per share for $4.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.6 million shares of the SWTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 69,568 shares at an average price of $37.47 for $2.61 million. The insider now directly holds 5,753,739 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX).

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -16.82% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -41.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.