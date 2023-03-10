Who are the Institutional Holders in Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) is -78.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMDI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -34.68% and -76.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.59 million and changing -26.32% at the moment leaves the stock -73.76% off its SMA200. TMDI registered -72.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -70.01%.

The stock witnessed a -83.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.78%, and is -31.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 28.77% over the month.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $15.66M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.44% and -88.33% from its 52-week high.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.89M, and float is at 111.59M with Short Float at 0.05%.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.