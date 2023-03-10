Who are the Institutional Holders in YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is -8.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.86 and a high of $65.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $38.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.91% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 5.82% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.67, the stock is -6.39% and -10.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -7.96% off its SMA200. YETI registered -35.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.36%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.09%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 922 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.72 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.21% and -42.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YETI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.34M, and float is at 85.96M with Short Float at 9.88%.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) that is trading 9.76% up over the past 12 months and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) that is -17.38% lower over the same period. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -82.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.