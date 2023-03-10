Who is the Top Investor In Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is -0.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $16.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACRE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is -11.05% and -10.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -16.17% off its SMA200. ACRE registered -30.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.42%.

The stock witnessed a -16.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.15%, and is -8.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has around 2550 employees, a market worth around $544.67M and $172.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.43% and -37.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.70% this year

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.46M, and float is at 51.36M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donohoe Bryan Patrick, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Donohoe Bryan Patrick sold 15,072 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $10.91 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that FEINGOLD ANTON (Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary) sold a total of 3,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $10.87 per share for $34414.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53865.0 shares of the ACRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, FEINGOLD ANTON (Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary) disposed off 935 shares at an average price of $15.57 for $14563.0. The insider now directly holds 37,531 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE).