Who is the Top Investor In Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)?

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) is -0.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -9.99% and -17.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -52.95% off its SMA200. BRDS registered -95.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.30%.

The stock witnessed a -27.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is -6.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.10% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has around 572 employees, a market worth around $54.87M and $224.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.57% and -95.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.10%).

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -259.50% this year

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.91M, and float is at 218.73M with Short Float at 9.77%.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ling Yibo, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ling Yibo sold 200,365 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $0.43 per share for a total of $85616.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.57 million shares.

Bird Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Murison Lisa (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 37,598 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $0.43 per share for $16066.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the BRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Rushforth William S (Chief Vehicle Officer) disposed off 30,978 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $13237.0. The insider now directly holds 2,734,657 shares of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS).