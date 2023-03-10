Who is the Top Investor In Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is 4.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.47 and a high of $26.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBW stock was last observed hovering at around $20.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.33% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.52% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.52% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.91, the stock is 12.66% and 7.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 21.04% at the moment leaves the stock 32.32% off its SMA200. BBW registered 40.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.86%.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.40%, and is 20.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $359.70M and $452.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.76. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.76% and -7.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.40%).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 290.40% this year

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.54M, and float is at 13.23M with Short Float at 15.31%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Maxine, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Clark Maxine sold 3,856 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $25.02 per share for a total of $96481.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11647.0 shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that John Sharon Price (President and CEO) sold a total of 24,842 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $22.90 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the BBW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, John Sharon Price (President and CEO) disposed off 27,225 shares at an average price of $23.54 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 518,432 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Winmark Corporation (WINA) that is trading 33.14% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -27.03% lower over the same period. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) is -46.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.