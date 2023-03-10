Who is the Top Investor In Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)?

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) is 44.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $26.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32%.

Currently trading at $24.79, the stock is -0.26% and 10.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -5.06% at the moment leaves the stock 35.38% off its SMA200. FTAI registered 23.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.29%.

The stock witnessed a 5.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.42%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $708.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.64. Profit margin for the company is -65.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.48% and -7.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.38M, and float is at 98.53M with Short Float at 6.91%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adams Joseph P. Jr., the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.