Who is the Top Investor In Kimball International Inc. (KBAL)?

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) is 92.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBAL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.54, the stock is 72.68% and 75.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 69.46% off its SMA200. KBAL registered 39.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 69.46%.

The stock witnessed a 76.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.14%, and is 83.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) has around 2410 employees, a market worth around $453.20M and $718.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.22. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.24% and 0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimball International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.20% this year

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.54M, and float is at 35.65M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -23.62% down over the past 12 months and SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is -52.78% lower over the same period. Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) is -6.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.