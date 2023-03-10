Who is the Top Investor In Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)?

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) is -53.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSCP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -28.53% and -43.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -14.71% at the moment leaves the stock -65.17% off its SMA200. KSCP registered -83.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.17%.

The stock witnessed a -51.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.37%, and is -23.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 10.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -13.00% and -87.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.40%).

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.80% this year

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.94M, and float is at 14.06M with Short Float at 11.13%.