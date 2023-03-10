Who is the Top Investor In Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) is 11.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.48 and a high of $9.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LICY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -33.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is -8.50% and -4.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -7.48% at the moment leaves the stock -15.06% off its SMA200. LICY registered -31.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.89%.

The stock witnessed a -11.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.00%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $902.75M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.75% and -43.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.40% this year

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.60M, and float is at 136.62M with Short Float at 9.59%.